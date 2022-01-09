Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
CD stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.