Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

CD stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

