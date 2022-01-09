Loop Capital Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $10.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,050,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.