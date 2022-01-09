Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $15,586,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $14,960,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

