Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 431 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.84.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

