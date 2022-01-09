Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 272,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.