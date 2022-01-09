Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL stock opened at $205.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.