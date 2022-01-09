Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOCJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iochpe-Maxion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IOCJY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

