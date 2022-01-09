Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo's performance has improved on increased revenues from its Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and Branded Pharmaceuticals segments. The increase in guidance is encouraging. The company’s efforts to revive its business are promising. The FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo is a significant boost for the company and the initial uptake seems optimistic. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are performing well on new product launches. However, a slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $836.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

