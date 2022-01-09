Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

