National Bank Financial Increases K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of KNTNF opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

