Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $339.67.

LNDNF stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

