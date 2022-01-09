Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading Down 5.3%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $287.10 and last traded at $287.10. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.28 and a 200-day moving average of $259.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

