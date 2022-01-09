State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.82

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.73, with a volume of 44689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Get State Street alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in State Street by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.