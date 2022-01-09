BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.60

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 42687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

