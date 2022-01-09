TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

About TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

