Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CELTF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

