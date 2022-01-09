JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of AGPYY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

