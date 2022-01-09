Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TCRRF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Get Terrace Energy alerts:

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.