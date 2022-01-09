Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
