Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.