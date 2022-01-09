Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

