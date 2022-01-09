Amalgamated Bank Sells 854 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

