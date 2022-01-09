JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 91.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 773,350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 306,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 264,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 181,560 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 560,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,450 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.