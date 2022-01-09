Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 40.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

