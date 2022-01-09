Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,864 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $13.19 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

