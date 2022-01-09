Amalgamated Bank Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tellurian by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

