Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $8,534,000.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCRA stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

