Raymond James & Associates Has $4.41 Million Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 60.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE NREF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.