Scott A. Stengel Sells 11,124 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

