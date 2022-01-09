Scott A. Stengel Sells 11,124 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.