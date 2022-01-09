uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report sales of $17.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of UCL opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.