Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 25.11% 12.12% 1.01% Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29%

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.99 $292.99 million $7.64 13.01 Popular $2.60 billion 2.81 $506.62 million $10.97 8.35

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Wintrust Financial. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wintrust Financial and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 7 1 3.00 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $93.22, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%. Popular has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Summary

Popular beats Wintrust Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

