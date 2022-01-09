Timothy K. Driggers Sells 3,925 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EOG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

