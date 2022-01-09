Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 302.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.