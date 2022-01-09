PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCK opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

