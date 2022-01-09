Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,079 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $51.14.

