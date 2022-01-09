Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $234.36

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $234.36 and last traded at $235.36, with a volume of 17116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

