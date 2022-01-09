Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 140,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

