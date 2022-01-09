Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

