Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

