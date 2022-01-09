Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.19 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

