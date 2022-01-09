New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

KFY opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

