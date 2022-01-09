New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,397 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

