New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

