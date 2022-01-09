New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,153 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 69.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 535,460 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after buying an additional 386,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 127.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 313,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTDR opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

