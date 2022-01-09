Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,593 shares of company stock worth $1,987,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.