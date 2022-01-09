Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 578 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

