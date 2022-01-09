Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDBX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.40.

Shares of RDBX opened at 6.44 on Thursday. Redbox has a 52-week low of 6.22 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.75.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

