Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

