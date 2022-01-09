CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $591.08 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at $17,041,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

