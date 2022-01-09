Zacks Investment Research Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNT. Mizuho started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.