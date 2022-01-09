Zacks Investment Research Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNT. Mizuho started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.