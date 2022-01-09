Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 145,812 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 60.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145,812 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

